Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 07, 2025
WWE 2K26 Officially Set For Early 2026 Release Window

WWE 2K fans can officially circle early 2026 on their calendars, as WWE 2K26 is confirmed to launch in the final quarter of Take-Two Interactive’s fiscal year 2026. According to the company’s latest earnings report, the next installment in the long-running wrestling series is expected to arrive between January 1 and March 31, 2026.

That release window mirrors the franchise’s typical schedule, with WWE 2K25 having debuted on March 14, 2025. While specific platforms have not yet been announced, it is widely anticipated that WWE 2K26 will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. More information, including cover star and gameplay details, is expected to be revealed in early 2026.

The previous entry, WWE 2K25, showcased Roman Reigns on the cover and featured a Showcase mode dedicated to The Bloodline and the Anoa’i family legacy. It also reintroduced intergender matches and introduced fresh features such as “Bloodline Rules” and a new PvPvE online experience titled “The Island.”

With WWE continuing its global expansion and record-breaking business success, fans are eager to see how WWE 2K26 will capture the evolving roster, storylines, and momentum of the modern WWE product.

