WWE Adds Montreal Prospect Yayne Harrison To WWE ID Initiative

WWE has added another name to its growing WWE ID program.
On Friday, indie standout Yayne Harrison officially signed a WWE ID deal after impressing during a tryout earlier this year. Fans may already recognize him , the 6-foot-5 Canadian took an RKO from Randy Orton at Elimination Chamber and has appeared several times as an extra for WWE.
Originally from Montreal, Harrison began training locally before joining the Elite Pro Wrestling Training Center in New Hampshire, one of WWE’s ID-affiliated schools. It was there that trainers Scott Reed and Mike Hollow presented him with his contract.
“To have WWE believe in me and invest in my journey through their WWEID program is something I’m incredibly proud and grateful for,” Harrison shared. “I want to thank everyone who’s supported me throughout this journey. Your encouragement truly means the world to me. Chase your dreams.”
Launched in October 2024, the WWE ID initiative helps promising independent wrestlers and select schools with financial and developmental resources, opening the door to future NXT opportunities
The newest WWE ID prospect is Yayne Harrison!, WWE ID (@WWEID) November 7, 2025
Congrats to @yayne_harrison. He was initially trained at the @tcprodojo before being scouted by WWE at the IWS Training Center in Montreal.
Yayne went on to earn a WWE Tryout during SummerSlam week after taking part in the… pic.twitter.com/YXdDA0hFE2
