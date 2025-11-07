Tony Khan Still Seeking The Right Offer For Ring Of Honor TV Deal

It has been three years since Tony Khan acquired Ring of Honor in 2022 and teased “big news” about its weekly programming. However, fans are still waiting for a television deal to come to fruition. A new report from veteran journalist Dave Meltzer indicates that while discussions have taken place, a deal has yet to be finalized due to underwhelming financial offers.

When a fan on X asked about the current status of a possible TV agreement for ROH, Meltzer explained that while there has been some interest, the offers have not met Khan’s expectations.

“If it could get one that pays enough, it would. There have been talks, but Khan never got the offer he wanted,” Meltzer stated.

Before the Full Gear pay-per-view, Khan addressed the topic during a media call, noting that having Chris Jericho as the ROH World Champion had helped build prestige for the brand and sparked “media rights excitement.” He confirmed that there had been “serious interest” from potential partners at the time.

Despite that interest, Ring of Honor remains without a television or major streaming deal. For now, the promotion’s weekly programming continues to be available exclusively on its subscription-based platform, HonorClub.