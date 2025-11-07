×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Tony Khan Still Seeking The Right Offer For Ring Of Honor TV Deal

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 07, 2025
Tony Khan Still Seeking The Right Offer For Ring Of Honor TV Deal

It has been three years since Tony Khan acquired Ring of Honor in 2022 and teased “big news” about its weekly programming. However, fans are still waiting for a television deal to come to fruition. A new report from veteran journalist Dave Meltzer indicates that while discussions have taken place, a deal has yet to be finalized due to underwhelming financial offers.

When a fan on X asked about the current status of a possible TV agreement for ROH, Meltzer explained that while there has been some interest, the offers have not met Khan’s expectations.

“If it could get one that pays enough, it would. There have been talks, but Khan never got the offer he wanted,” Meltzer stated.

Before the Full Gear pay-per-view, Khan addressed the topic during a media call, noting that having Chris Jericho as the ROH World Champion had helped build prestige for the brand and sparked “media rights excitement.” He confirmed that there had been “serious interest” from potential partners at the time.

Despite that interest, Ring of Honor remains without a television or major streaming deal. For now, the promotion’s weekly programming continues to be available exclusively on its subscription-based platform, HonorClub.

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Greenville, South Carolina

Nov. 7th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Houston, Texas

Nov. 8th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 10th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Nov. 11th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Greensboro, North Carolina

Nov. 12th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 13th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Nov. 14th 2025

#smackdown

TNA Turning Point 2025

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 14th 2025

#turning point

TNA iMPACT TV Taping

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 15th 2025

#impact

AEW Collision

Erie, Pennsylvania

Nov. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Nov. 17th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

New York City, New York

Nov. 18th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy