Enfermero Jr. Announces Departure From CMLL After Nearly Two Decades

Enfermero Jr. has officially parted ways with CMLL after nearly two decades with the promotion.

The veteran luchador took to his social media to confirm his exit, sharing an emotional message reflecting on his journey and what comes next. Enfermero Jr., who made his debut in 2007 and had been a regular fixture in CMLL since 2016, thanked both the company and his supporters for their loyalty over the years.

He wrote (translated by Fightful’s Luis Pulido):

“At some point I told you all that from this profile they would know more about me, today is the time. From today I no longer belong to that company (CMLL), which I thank for the years of work, see you in the future, while to all those beautiful people who support me thank you for always being there in good and bad times, here a door closes, but many more open, so we are going to enjoy this in bulk in the independent world, we already have many busy dates, so we are going to continue to succeed in this world of wrestling.

And you are part of the Legado Blanco?

Enfermo JR

Whats Classic never goes out of Style.”

Enfermero Jr.’s final CMLL match took place in July. He now looks ahead to life on the independent circuit, where he says he already has several upcoming appearances booked.