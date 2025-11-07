×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Enfermero Jr. Announces Departure From CMLL After Nearly Two Decades

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 07, 2025
Enfermero Jr. Announces Departure From CMLL After Nearly Two Decades

Enfermero Jr. has officially parted ways with CMLL after nearly two decades with the promotion.

The veteran luchador took to his social media to confirm his exit, sharing an emotional message reflecting on his journey and what comes next. Enfermero Jr., who made his debut in 2007 and had been a regular fixture in CMLL since 2016, thanked both the company and his supporters for their loyalty over the years.

He wrote (translated by Fightful’s Luis Pulido):

“At some point I told you all that from this profile they would know more about me, today is the time. From today I no longer belong to that company (CMLL), which I thank for the years of work, see you in the future, while to all those beautiful people who support me thank you for always being there in good and bad times, here a door closes, but many more open, so we are going to enjoy this in bulk in the independent world, we already have many busy dates, so we are going to continue to succeed in this world of wrestling.

And you are part of the Legado Blanco?

Enfermo JR
Whats Classic never goes out of Style.”

Enfermero Jr.’s final CMLL match took place in July. He now looks ahead to life on the independent circuit, where he says he already has several upcoming appearances booked.

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Greenville, South Carolina

Nov. 7th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Houston, Texas

Nov. 8th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 10th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Nov. 11th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Greensboro, North Carolina

Nov. 12th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 13th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Nov. 14th 2025

#smackdown

TNA Turning Point 2025

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 14th 2025

#turning point

TNA iMPACT TV Taping

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 15th 2025

#impact

AEW Collision

Erie, Pennsylvania

Nov. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Nov. 17th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

New York City, New York

Nov. 18th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy