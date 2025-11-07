Ethan Page Says WWE Is Paying For His Spanish Lessons

Ethan Page is putting in extra effort to improve his Spanish.

The NXT North American Champion, who also holds the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles alongside Chelsea Green, revealed that WWE is footing the bill for his Spanish lessons as he continues his involvement with AAA.

Page is currently feuding with AAA Latin American Champion El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., and during an appearance on Good Karma Wrestling, he explained how his growing Spanish skills have influenced his storyline.

“I saw him hold up the Latin American Championship and I had learned some Spanish at the time, thanks to WWE. They’re paying for my classes right now. So, I just decided that I was going to become the Latin American Champion and I wanted to go out there, jump Mr. Wagner, in front of his people, his fans, I assume his family. He’s third generation. It’s a nepotism thing. But they call it tradition in Mexico.”

Page is set to challenge Wagner Jr. for the Latin American Championship at AAA’s event on December 20. Before that, he and Chelsea Green will defend their AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles at NXT Gold Rush against Joe Hendry and Thea Hail.

