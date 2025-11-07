×
WWE SmackDown Preview For November 7, 2025: Full Match Card

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 07, 2025
This week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is gearing up to be an action-packed night, with major fallout from Saturday Night’s Main Event and several headline bouts set to deliver excitement from start to finish.

Cody Rhodes is scheduled to appear live following his successful Undisputed WWE Championship defense against Drew McIntyre last weekend. With the dust barely settled, fans are eager to see what The American Nightmare has in store next.

In championship action, Giulia will defend the Women’s United States Championship against Chelsea Green. Their rivalry escalated after a fiery backstage exchange last week, and Green now looks to dethrone Giulia and reclaim the title for a second time.

Ilja Dragunov continues his reign of dominance as he puts the WWE United States Championship on the line in another open challenge. The “Mad Dragon” has already taken down Aleister Black and Nathan Frazer in recent weeks, but his mystery opponent for tonight could bring a whole new challenge.

Elsewhere on the card, Rey Fenix looks to settle his growing feud with MFT’s Talla Tonga in singles competition, promising a high-flying clash between two dynamic talents.

And in a grudge match, Charlotte Flair faces Nia Jax after tensions boiled over last week when Flair helped Alexa Bliss steal a victory from Jax. Expect intensity when these two powerhouse athletes collide.

WWE SmackDown – November 7, 2025 Lineup:

  • Cody Rhodes appearance

  • Women’s United States Championship: Giulia (c) vs. Chelsea Green

  • WWE United States Championship Open Challenge: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. TBA

  • Rey Fenix vs. Talla Tonga

  • Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax

