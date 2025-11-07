Vince Russo Claims Triple H Is Too Focused On Being Liked Online

Vince Russo has once again taken aim at Triple H’s leadership in WWE, claiming The Game is more concerned with being liked online than being a strong locker room leader. During a recent podcast appearance, Russo accused Triple H of caring too much about internet approval and not enough about maintaining authority within the company.

According to Russo, the cultural shift in WWE since Triple H took charge is clear to see. He described the current management style as “kindergarten,” saying that The Game has adopted a softer, overly friendly approach with talent rather than showing the firm leadership Vince McMahon once displayed.

“Everybody respects this guy, but this guy knows, man, like when it’s time to be the freaking boss, I’m going to be the boss. I saw it my first day. You see Triple H with the hands on the shoulder and restin’ the for,get the f** out of here! What is this? Kindergarten?”

Russo went on to claim that Triple H tries to avoid confrontation, preferring to let others handle tough conversations. He cited a moment from the Unreal docuseries involving Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton, where both reportedly went off script during a match.

“Triple H is sitting there at the gorilla position,‘Was that scripted? Was that scripted?’ He didn’t even know if that was a shoot or not… Then they come back and smarten him up… Triple H says, ‘Well, you go tell Tiffy that she needs to go apologize.’ No, Trips, YOU need to go tell Tiffy.”

He argued that Vince McMahon would have handled the situation very differently.

“Bro, if that’s Vince McMahon, the headsets are getting thrown on the table and he’s telling the agent, ‘Bring Tiffany’s ass over here right now.’ Vince McMahon wasn’t worried about being freaking liked.”

Russo closed by suggesting that Triple H’s desire to be liked,especially by fans online,is holding him back as a leader.

“Triple H, he’s got this thing about being liked. I’ve been told by somebody,a talent at a high level,who told me the love of the freaking internet means everything to Triple H. That’s why he brought in Joe Hendry at freaking WrestleMania. That is so important to him. And bro, you cannot be in that spot and want to be liked.”