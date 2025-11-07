Moose Says TNA Roster “Didn’t Like” Post-Bound For Glory Break

In a recent interview with WrestleZone, Moose addressed the company’s decision to take a short hiatus after their biggest event of the year. While he admitted no one on the roster was thrilled about the break, he made it clear he understands the reasoning behind it.

“Yeah, I mean, nobody on the roster liked that , especially our new World Champion, Mike Santana. He just won the title and essentially brought it back home , first-time world champion, did it in front of the biggest crowd TNA has had, I think, in the history of the company , and then we take four weeks off. So I feel most sad for him because, in my opinion, that’s not the way that should happen,” Moose said.

Despite his frustration, Moose stressed that he trusts Carlos Silva and TNA’s leadership team, saying they’ve earned that trust by steering the company through a successful relaunch. “I trust Carlos. I trust the team. I understand what the reasons why they did it. I’m on board, but at the same time, I feel bad for guys like Santana and other guys on our roster who love the fire that we got going on.”

For Moose, the upcoming Orlando tapings are particularly meaningful, as that’s where his TNA career began back in 2016. “At the end of the day, we all just have to be patient , because the team, and Carlos as the head of the team, knows exactly what he’s doing. Hey, look, he’s brought us this far. As hot as we are, he’s a big part of it. We just have to trust the process. And I’m sure everybody’s going to be excited to go to Orlando. I know I am, because when I started with TNA , we were actually called TNA when I started, back in 2016 , we were in Orlando. It’s always great coming back home, and I’m looking forward to it.”

When asked why the break was necessary, Moose avoided specifics, noting only that it made sense strategically and that Silva would be the best person to explain the reasoning. “The only thing I can tell you is it makes sense , and you just have to trust Carlos and trust the team. It’s all going to be okay. We’re going to go into Orlando and it’s going to be hot. I’m sure fans miss us, so it’s going to make the show even better.”

TNA will return live on November 13 for its first show since Bound For Glory on October 12, followed by three nights of tapings in Orlando from November 13–15.

While the hiatus briefly slowed momentum, Moose’s comments highlight a unified and optimistic locker room eager to pick up where they left off. If the Orlando shows deliver, the short break could end up giving TNA the boost it needs heading into the next phase of its resurgence.