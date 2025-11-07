×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE NXT Audience Hits Highest Level Since October 14

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 07, 2025
WWE NXT Audience Hits Highest Level Since October 14

Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW saw a modest boost in viewership, drawing an average of 528,000 viewers. That’s up slightly from last week’s 527,000, marking the show’s strongest audience since October 14.

In the key 18-49 demographic, NXT posted a 0.08 rating, a 14.3 percent increase from the previous week. This also represents the highest demo rating the brand has achieved since the October 14 broadcast.

NXT faced tough competition, airing opposite an NBA game on NBC and extensive cable news coverage of the 2025 U.S. elections, which dominated Tuesday’s ratings.

Compared to the same week in 2024 , when Nielsen was still relying on its panel-only system , NXT’s total audience dipped 14.7 percent year-over-year, while its 18-49 rating dropped 52.9 percent.

Join WNS on DISCORD - Comment and Debate!

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Greenville, South Carolina

Nov. 7th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Houston, Texas

Nov. 8th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 10th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Nov. 11th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Greensboro, North Carolina

Nov. 12th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 13th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Nov. 14th 2025

#smackdown

TNA Turning Point 2025

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 14th 2025

#turning point

TNA iMPACT TV Taping

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 15th 2025

#impact

AEW Collision

Erie, Pennsylvania

Nov. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Nov. 17th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

New York City, New York

Nov. 18th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy