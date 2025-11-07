WWE NXT Audience Hits Highest Level Since October 14

Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW saw a modest boost in viewership, drawing an average of 528,000 viewers. That’s up slightly from last week’s 527,000, marking the show’s strongest audience since October 14.
In the key 18-49 demographic, NXT posted a 0.08 rating, a 14.3 percent increase from the previous week. This also represents the highest demo rating the brand has achieved since the October 14 broadcast.
NXT faced tough competition, airing opposite an NBA game on NBC and extensive cable news coverage of the 2025 U.S. elections, which dominated Tuesday’s ratings.
Compared to the same week in 2024 , when Nielsen was still relying on its panel-only system , NXT’s total audience dipped 14.7 percent year-over-year, while its 18-49 rating dropped 52.9 percent.
Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.
Greenville, South Carolina
Nov. 7th 2025
Houston, Texas
Nov. 8th 2025
Boston, Massachusetts
Nov. 10th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Nov. 11th 2025
Greensboro, North Carolina
Nov. 12th 2025
Winter Park, Florida
Nov. 13th 2025
Albany, New York
Nov. 14th 2025
Winter Park, Florida
Nov. 14th 2025
Winter Park, Florida
Nov. 15th 2025
Erie, Pennsylvania
Nov. 15th 2025
New York City, New York
Nov. 17th 2025
New York City, New York
Nov. 18th 2025
Boston, Massachusetts
Nov. 19th 2025
Boston, Massachusetts
Nov. 19th 2025