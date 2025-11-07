×
Dave Meltzer Says NJPW Holding “Fragile Negotiations” For Hiroshi Tanahashi's Final Bout

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 07, 2025
The wrestling world is holding its breath to see who will face the Legendary Ace, Hiroshi Tanahashi, in his final match at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 20 this January. But who will it be?

Dave Meltzer offered insight during Wrestling Observer Radio, breaking down why NJPW has yet to announce Tanahashi’s farewell opponent after this week’s press conference. According to Fightful Select, NJPW has narrowed the choice to three names, with an official reveal expected soon.

Meltzer named two clear frontrunners , WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura and AEW’s Kazuchika Okada , saying they are “the leading candidates” for the Tokyo Dome showdown in January 2026. However, the lack of an announcement could be a clue in itself.

“The fact that they didn’t announce it, it at least makes you think Nakamura might be in play,” Meltzer explained. “If it’s Okada, there’s no reason not to announce it.”

Nakamura remains under WWE contract, while Okada, Tanahashi’s longtime rival, is with AEW. Fightful previously called a Nakamura match a “pipe dream,” but Meltzer believes the silence could signal real negotiations between NJPW and WWE.

“They asked if negotiations were ongoing, and [Tanahashi] didn’t want to say a word,” Meltzer said. “That tells me talks are still happening. Fragile negotiations, to me, sound more like WWE than AEW. If it’s Okada, they’d have just said so already.”

As for other names, Kenny Omega’s recent NJPW World interview with Tanahashi sparked speculation, but Meltzer ruled that out. He noted the segment was filmed months ago during Omega’s trip to Japan for medical treatment and gaming work , well before Kota Ibushi’s leg injury. Meltzer added that Omega’s window for a return to New Japan might close before Ibushi recovers from his broken femur.

At the same press conference, Tanahashi revealed that Wrestle Kingdom 20 has already sold over 31,000 tickets , NJPW’s biggest advance for a Tokyo Dome show in 25 years. Meltzer reported that the event is on track to be the company’s most attended Wrestle Kingdom since 2020’s two-night event, which drew 40,008 and 30,063 fans, respectively.

Tanahashi’s farewell match takes place January 4, 2026, at Wrestle Kingdom 20 inside the Tokyo Dome, streaming live on NJPW World.

