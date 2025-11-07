Isla Dawn To Make Her MLW Debut At Don Gato Live Wrestling Special

Isla Dawn is officially heading to Major League Wrestling and will make her debut later this month. MLW confirmed on Thursday that the former WWE star will appear at the upcoming MLW x Don Gato Live Wrestling Special.

The announcement came alongside a video message from Dawn, who declared that everyone had been talking about the event, and that it was finally time for her arrival. She ominously promised to make the show “less holy and a lot more dangerous.”

MLW issued the following statement:

The unholy enchantress arrives in Major League Wrestling November 20 LIVE in Charleston at the MLW x Don Gato Live Wrestling Special!

A former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion, Dawn was released from WWE in February and has since been active on the independent circuit. She made her AEW debut in August on an episode of AEW Collision and now sets her sights on making an impact in MLW.