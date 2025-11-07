ROH Final Battle To Feature AEW National Title Defense And Women’s Pure Tournament Finals

The first official matches for ROH Final Battle have been revealed, with the AEW National Championship set to be defended and the finals of the ROH Women’s Pure Championship Tournament also confirmed for the card.

During Thursday’s ROH On HonorClub, it was announced that the long-running Women’s Pure Championship Tournament will conclude at Final Battle. The finalists have yet to be determined, but the semifinals are set, featuring Queen Aminata facing Deonna Purrazzo in one bout, while Billie Starkz awaits the winner of Serena Deeb vs. Yuka Sakazaki. The two winners will move on to clash in the finals at the pay-per-view.

Also confirmed for the event is the first-ever AEW National Championship defense. Tony Khan introduced the new title ahead of AEW Dynamite, with the inaugural champion set to be crowned at AEW Full Gear in a Casino Gauntlet Match. The first title defense will take place at ROH Final Battle, though the challenger has not yet been announced.

ROH Final Battle will emanate from the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio, on December 5 and will stream live via HonorClub at WatchROH.com.

Current ROH Final Battle Card:

ROH Women’s Pure Championship Finals: Competitors TBA

AEW National Championship Match: Competitors TBA

Join WNS on DISCORD - Comment and Debate!

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.