Elijah Set For Live Concert As TNA Impact Returns To Original Programming

TNA Impact will return to airing brand-new episodes next week, with a live performance by Elijah and several major moments set to take place during Thursday’s broadcast. The company has delivered three consecutive weeks of special programming following TNA Bound For Glory, but the next episode will mark the official return of live television for the promotion.

TNA confirmed during this week’s show that Elijah will appear live and perform in concert. The musician-wrestler made his dramatic return at Bound For Glory, where he prevented Nic Nemeth from cashing in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet opportunity on Mike Santana.

Also confirmed for the live event is a singles bout featuring Cedric Alexander taking on Jason Hotch. With the show serving as the first live broadcast since Bound For Glory and the last stop before TNA Turning Point, fans can expect high stakes and plenty of energy inside Full Sail University.

Next week’s TNA Impact, airing live on TNA+ and AXS TV, will feature:

- Elijah live in concert

- Cedric Alexander vs. Jason Hotch

Join WNS on DISCORD - Comment and Debate!

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.