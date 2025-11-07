×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Elijah Set For Live Concert As TNA Impact Returns To Original Programming

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 07, 2025
Elijah Set For Live Concert As TNA Impact Returns To Original Programming

TNA Impact will return to airing brand-new episodes next week, with a live performance by Elijah and several major moments set to take place during Thursday’s broadcast. The company has delivered three consecutive weeks of special programming following TNA Bound For Glory, but the next episode will mark the official return of live television for the promotion.

TNA confirmed during this week’s show that Elijah will appear live and perform in concert. The musician-wrestler made his dramatic return at Bound For Glory, where he prevented Nic Nemeth from cashing in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet opportunity on Mike Santana.

Also confirmed for the live event is a singles bout featuring Cedric Alexander taking on Jason Hotch. With the show serving as the first live broadcast since Bound For Glory and the last stop before TNA Turning Point, fans can expect high stakes and plenty of energy inside Full Sail University.

Next week’s TNA Impact, airing live on TNA+ and AXS TV, will feature:

- Elijah live in concert
- Cedric Alexander vs. Jason Hotch

Join WNS on DISCORD - Comment and Debate!

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Greenville, South Carolina

Nov. 7th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Houston, Texas

Nov. 8th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 10th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Nov. 11th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Greensboro, North Carolina

Nov. 12th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 13th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Nov. 14th 2025

#smackdown

TNA Turning Point 2025

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 14th 2025

#turning point

TNA iMPACT TV Taping

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 15th 2025

#impact

AEW Collision

Erie, Pennsylvania

Nov. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Nov. 17th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

New York City, New York

Nov. 18th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy