Tommy Dreamer Compares Judgment Day’s Success To The Shield And Evolution

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 07, 2025
Tommy Dreamer believes that WWE’s Judgment Day faction has reached a level of success comparable to iconic groups like The Shield and Evolution. The stable, which began with Edge, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley, went through several turbulent periods before finding its footing as one of WWE’s most dominant forces.

Now consisting of Finn Bálor, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, Raquel Rodriguez, Roxanne Perez, and Liv Morgan (currently on hiatus), the group has achieved remarkable success across multiple divisions. Bálor and McDonagh held a lengthy reign as WWE Tag Team Champions, Perez and Rodriguez have dominated the women’s division, and Mysterio continues to shine as both WWE Intercontinental and AAA Mega Champion.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Dreamer praised The Judgment Day’s growth and long-term impact on WWE programming, noting how the group has evolved from its uncertain beginnings into a powerhouse that appears weekly on television.

“I’m just , this is a total other subject, but look how powerful the Judgment Day faction has been for the WWE,” Dreamer said. “It’s almost like Shield level, Evolution level because Edge, Damian Priest, Rhea [Ripley], Finn, Edge goodbye. Think of all the great [moments]. What that faction did when Damian Priest [left] it, what the faction did for when Rhea Ripley left, the addition of Liv.”

Dreamer also reflected on their rise to prominence, recalling the early days when fans questioned their trajectory. “I’ll remember it like it’s yesterday. How many times are they going to keep losing? How many times are they going to keep losing? Look at them now, like you said, featured every week.”

