Barry Darsow Reveals WWE Silence Over Demolition Hall Of Fame Status

Legendary WWE tag team Demolition, one of the most dominant duos of the “Golden Era,” remains absent from the WWE Hall of Fame. While their long-standing issues with the company , particularly stemming from Ax (Bill Eadie) being part of a class-action lawsuit against WWE , once played a major role, that tension has since cooled. Yet, despite the thawed relationship, the Hall of Fame call still hasn’t come.

Speaking on “The A2theK Wrestling Show,” Barry Darsow (Smash) revealed that neither he nor Eadie has been contacted by WWE about an induction, although fans continue to raise the topic.

“You’re pretty humbled when people want you into the Hall of Fame. I mean, it’s a big honor,” Darsow said.

He went on to recall how they previously had to decline an invitation to attend a Hall of Fame ceremony due to scheduling conflicts. That changed in 2025, when Triple H personally reached out and invited them to the event. Darsow said the invitation meant a lot and credited Mark “The Undertaker” Calaway and others for welcoming them back with open arms.

“We didn’t know what to think about everything, ’cause we haven’t really talked to anybody for 20 years,” Darsow admitted. “Once we walked backstage, we were greeted by ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin. We didn’t know what it was going to be like in there, you know? And he really kind of set the tone and made us feel comfortable.”

Darsow also praised CM Punk for his kindness and shared that they were seated next to the Warlord and the Barbarian at the ceremony. As for the possibility of one day being inducted, Darsow said it remains something he would love to see happen.

“To get into the Hall of Fame? It would really be nice. It would be a great thing. You never know!”