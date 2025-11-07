×
AEW Star Brody King Explains How A Gross Prank Led To His Nickname “Mister Pee Pee”

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 07, 2025
Brody King may have gone too far in his attempt to shock his friends, but what started as a gross-out moment ended up earning him unexpected respect.

Appearing alongside Bandido on Close Up with Renee Paquette, the AEW star shared a wild story about how their friendship began in rather unforgettable fashion. When asked about their “real origin story,” King recalled traveling with Bandido, Flamita, and Darby Allin to an independent wrestling event when nature suddenly called.

“Alright, this is going to be a little strange for people,” King began with a laugh. “Me and Bandido, we were on an independent show, AAW. We were driving from O’Hare [Airport] to Chicago and there’s a lot of traffic sometimes, [and] sometimes you have to pee in the middle of traffic, so Darby Allin is sitting in the back of the van. So I peed in a bottle, which is very normal for anyone who’s ever been on tour. They thought it was insane, they thought it was very gross that I was doing this.”

Renee Paquette admitted, “It is gross, but it happens.”

But King didn’t stop there. “I was very hydrated that day, and they’re freaking out. So of course, I wanted to take it a step further, so then I hold up the bottle of pee and they’re like, ‘Eww!’ And then I took a little drink of the pee, and they’re [freaking out by that point.]”

Bandido jumped in, laughing, “That’s crazy, right?!? It was my first time meeting him!”

When Paquette asked what it tasted like, King responded without hesitation. “A little warm. It’s sterile, it’s fine,” he said. “To no shock, Darby, from the back of the van goes, ‘That’s my kind of guy!’ Which was a very good bonding period for me and Darby. It’s fine.”

The bizarre incident ended up giving King a nickname that stuck with him for a while , “Mister Pee Pee.”

