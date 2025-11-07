×
Former WWE Star Jinder Mahal Credits Team Chemistry For 3MB’s Success

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 07, 2025
Former WWE Star Jinder Mahal Credits Team Chemistry For 3MB’s Success

Former WWE star Jinder Mahal, now performing under his real name Raj Dhesi, has shared heartfelt reflections on his time with the popular WWE trio 3MB.

During an appearance on Click And Tell, Dhesi opened up about his close friendship with Drew McIntyre and Heath Slater, both of whom attended his wedding. He explained that their bond was built on shared experiences and mutual loyalty that carried them through some of the most formative years of their lives.

“Yeah, definitely. We’ve definitely been through a lot with 3MB. We used to travel together, room together, wrestle together, stay out and party together,” he recalled. “We were all young, and that was just such a transformative time in our lives, and we always had each other to lean on. Like, just the loyalty that we had, together as a group, and I think that’s one of the reasons that made it successful.”

Dhesi credited the team’s chemistry and unselfish approach as key factors behind 3MB’s success. “Like, we were very unselfish, you know, we just wanted to entertain fans and put on the best show possible every night. We didn’t really have any egos, but we had the time of our lives and I definitely look back to that time period and definitely have a lot of very fond memories.”

Reflecting on how far each member has come since their 3MB days, Dhesi added, “We traveled all over the world so many countries, all over the States, all over Canada. It was a great time. What I see when I look at that picture is just the journey almost 15 years, right? Like, so independently, all three of us had so many ups and downs. When the three of us split, me and Drew went away for a while, reinvented ourselves, Heath reinvented himself, me and Drew becoming, world champions, WWE champions. So now, it’s on Heath Slater to become world champion and then all of us.”

