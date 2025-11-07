TNA Launches Global Search For “Mr. Elegance” With One-Year Contract Prize

TNA Wrestling has kicked off a global talent search to find its next breakout star, with a one-year contract up for grabs for the right individual to represent its newest faction, The Elegance Brand.

During TNA iMPACT! Open Fight Night, it was revealed that The Elegance Brand is officially seeking a new male member, dubbed “Mr. Elegance.” The official TNA website confirmed that the winner will sign a full-year deal with the company.

The announcement was made by The Elegance Brand’s Personal Concierge, George Iceman, who delivered the invitation with flair.

“Ladies and Gentlemen. Big opportunity for each and every one of you. Big things, big things, because we are doing a search. We’re looking for Mr. Elegance.

“That’s right. If you think you’re Mr. Elegance, this is your opportunity. I don’t care where you are in the world, you’re going to get a one-year contract. That’s right, one-year. You’re going to get to sign with TNA.

“But, more importantly, you get to walk out with the most beautiful women in the entire wrestling world – The Elegance Brand.”

Those looking to take on the role of Mr. Elegance must embody the unique blend of attributes defined by The Elegance Brand itself: “class, some sass, and a big juicy ass.” Further qualities include being “strong, long” with “panache, moxie, pizzazz,” and also being “lean, mean and a fighting machine.”

Entrants are being asked to submit audition videos via email, though the promotional video concludes with a humorous list of warnings for those daring enough to pursue wrestling stardom.

The announcement comes shortly after Ash By Elegance vacated the TNA Knockouts World Championship, a move that drew high praise from JBL, who commended her for her hard work and reinvention within the company.