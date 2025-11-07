×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

TNA Launches Global Search For “Mr. Elegance” With One-Year Contract Prize

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 07, 2025
TNA Launches Global Search For “Mr. Elegance” With One-Year Contract Prize

TNA Wrestling has kicked off a global talent search to find its next breakout star, with a one-year contract up for grabs for the right individual to represent its newest faction, The Elegance Brand.

During TNA iMPACT! Open Fight Night, it was revealed that The Elegance Brand is officially seeking a new male member, dubbed “Mr. Elegance.” The official TNA website confirmed that the winner will sign a full-year deal with the company.

The announcement was made by The Elegance Brand’s Personal Concierge, George Iceman, who delivered the invitation with flair.

“Ladies and Gentlemen. Big opportunity for each and every one of you. Big things, big things, because we are doing a search. We’re looking for Mr. Elegance.

“That’s right. If you think you’re Mr. Elegance, this is your opportunity. I don’t care where you are in the world, you’re going to get a one-year contract. That’s right, one-year. You’re going to get to sign with TNA.

“But, more importantly, you get to walk out with the most beautiful women in the entire wrestling world – The Elegance Brand.”

Those looking to take on the role of Mr. Elegance must embody the unique blend of attributes defined by The Elegance Brand itself: “class, some sass, and a big juicy ass.” Further qualities include being “strong, long” with “panache, moxie, pizzazz,” and also being “lean, mean and a fighting machine.”

Entrants are being asked to submit audition videos via email, though the promotional video concludes with a humorous list of warnings for those daring enough to pursue wrestling stardom.

The announcement comes shortly after Ash By Elegance vacated the TNA Knockouts World Championship, a move that drew high praise from JBL, who commended her for her hard work and reinvention within the company.

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Greenville, South Carolina

Nov. 7th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Houston, Texas

Nov. 8th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 10th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Nov. 11th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Greensboro, North Carolina

Nov. 12th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 13th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Nov. 14th 2025

#smackdown

TNA Turning Point 2025

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 14th 2025

#turning point

TNA iMPACT TV Taping

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 15th 2025

#impact

AEW Collision

Erie, Pennsylvania

Nov. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Nov. 17th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

New York City, New York

Nov. 18th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy