AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts Set For Supersized Broadcast This Wednesday

AEW is going all out for this Wednesday’s special Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite, which is set to be a supersized broadcast.

According to the official TBS schedule, Dynamite will run for two hours and thirty minutes, with the potential for an overrun , something AEW President Tony Khan has been known to use for big moments.

The extended runtime continues AEW’s trend of expanding its major Dynamite broadcasts under the new media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery. Over the past few months, the company has delivered several longer shows, including the four-hour Summer Blockbuster and Fyter Fest events in June, as well as other recent Dynamite specials that have stretched to two and a half or even three hours.

The Blood & Guts special will take place live from Greensboro, North Carolina, and will feature two massive cage matches headlining the show.

AEW Blood & Guts lineup | Wednesday, November 12 | Greensboro, NC



- Women’s Blood & Guts Match: Mina Shirakawa, Kris Statlander, Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron vs. Thekla, Skye Blue, Julia Hart, Marina Shafir, Megan Bayne & Mercedes Mone



- Men’s Blood & Guts Match: Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, PAC & Daniel Garcia vs. Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin, Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly



- Falls Count Anywhere (Non-Title): AEW World Champion Hangman Page vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

