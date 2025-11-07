Liv Morgan Makes Red Carpet Return At Stranger Things Premiere

Liv Morgan may still be sidelined from WWE, but she’s keeping her star power shining bright. The former WWE Women’s Champion stepped out in style at the world premiere of Stranger Things season five in Los Angeles this week.

The red carpet event took place at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre on Thursday, where Morgan joined a number of high-profile celebrities. She’s been out of action since June after suffering a dislocated shoulder that required surgery, but she appeared in great spirits as she made her first major public appearance in months.

The highly anticipated fifth and final season of Stranger Things is set to debut on Netflix later this month, with episodes dropping on November 26, December 25, and December 31. WWE’s connection to the streaming giant continues to grow, as Netflix will soon become the new U.S. broadcast home for Raw.

Morgan’s shoulder injury occurred just before WWE Evolution 2025, disrupting plans for her to face Nikki Bella at the premium live event. WWE officials are hopeful she will be cleared for a comeback in early 2026, just in time for WrestleMania season.

Beyond the ring, Morgan continues to build her entertainment career. Represented by Paradigm Talent Agency, she previously appeared in The Kill Room and made a cameo in the TV series Chucky. She’s also set to feature in the upcoming film Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo.

Most recently, Morgan reunited with her on-screen ally Dominik Mysterio for a festive new holiday campaign with sports retailer Lids.