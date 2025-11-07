Scarlett Bordeaux Says WWE Locker Room Often Talked About Rising Ticket Prices

Scarlett Bordeaux says rising ticket prices were a hot topic in the WWE locker room long before fans started noticing the hikes.

Speaking on The Coach and Bro Show alongside her husband Killer Kross, Bordeaux revealed that wrestlers regularly talked about WWE’s climbing ticket costs , and even ran into issues with their own comp tickets.

“Constantly,” she said when asked if ticket prices came up backstage. “We noticed it also with the comp tickets. We used to have no issues in different cities if we wanted to get comp tickets for friends and family. There were tickets that we were told were going to be approved and then last minute we were told that the comp tickets were available, and day of there’s no tickets for people. But they’re deciding to sell them instead.”

Bordeaux added that fans often mentioned the higher prices directly to talent. “We noticed the ticket prices going higher, the fans would tell us. But it was definitely a topic of discussion amongst the locker room.”

Kross confirmed that everyone in the back noticed the trend too.

WWE’s prices do not appear to be dropping anytime soon. CEO Nick Khan recently said the company remains “bullish” on ticket price increases, calling them “appropriate for the marketplace.”

Kross and Bordeaux exited WWE in August after their contracts expired. Although rumors swirled that their departures were part of a storyline, the pair have since moved on , and business is booming.

“This sounds crazy and probably not very believable, but it’s something I feel like the people in WWE right now who might be stressed out, ‘Am I going to get released?’ They might want to hear this , we are making more than we were making there,” Bordeaux said. “And we were getting paid very well, but we are making more now weekly on the shows we’re doing than we were at WWE. And WWE pays great, but it can be done if you hustle.”

Kross added that opportunities outside of WWE are plentiful, from indie bookings and conventions to monetizing through social media and merchandise.