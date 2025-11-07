×
John Cena Teases Major Surprises For “Last Time Is Now” Tournament On WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 07, 2025
John Cena has sparked speculation ahead of WWE Raw by hinting that fans can expect some big surprises during the upcoming “Last Time is Now” tournament, which begins November 10 in Boston.

“Seeing all the excitement around Monday Night WWE Raw in Boston. Can’t wait to see the matchups and surprises for the Last Time is Now tournament. This is a true once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for everyone involved,” Cena shared on social media.

The 16-man tournament was officially announced during Saturday Night’s Main Event and will determine who earns the right to face Cena in his final WWE match. The retirement bout is set for December 13 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The competition will feature wrestlers from Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, but Cena’s post teasing “faces who don’t even work here” has fans buzzing about potential surprise entrants from outside WWE.

Cena will return to his hometown for Monday’s Raw to witness the opening round firsthand. Two matches have been confirmed for the night. Damian Priest will take on Rusev, reigniting their memorable United States Championship rivalry that peaked at WrestleMania 31. Also on the card, Sheamus is set to clash with Shinsuke Nakamura. Both men have beaten Cena in major moments before, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the tournament’s kickoff.

