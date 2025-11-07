×
Total Divas Star Open To WWE Return

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 07, 2025
Total Divas Star Open To WWE Return

Former WWE star Eva Marie, best known for her time on the hit reality show Total Divas, has revealed she is open to making a WWE return in the future.

During a recent appearance on Daria and Toni Unwrapped, hosted by former WWE Superstar Sonya Deville (Daria Berenato) and her wife Toni, Eva Marie spoke about her connection to performing and her love for the WWE Universe.

“I mean, always. I always keep the door open because I’d be silly not to, you know? And I love performing, there’s nothing like it. If you want to talk about drugs and alcohol? [Performing] is the biggest high. And you see it too in superstars, they just can’t let it go. It’s like, ‘Hey, you should retire,’ and you can’t find that high anywhere else.

“The WWE Universe is the best fanbase. They’re crazier than ever, but they’re loyal too. And so to be able to walk out into like a 100,000 people arena? Where you gonna get that?”

Eva Marie first joined WWE in 2013 after winning an untelevised Diva Search, becoming a featured cast member on Total Divas. During her initial run, she appeared on both the main roster and NXT before leaving the company in 2017.

She later returned in 2020 and re-debuted the following year, but her second stint was short-lived as she was released in November 2021 during a round of company-wide cuts.

Fans can hear Eva Marie’s full thoughts on her WWE journey and future in the complete episode of Daria and Toni Unwrapped, available below.

