Dana White Watching Former WWE Superstar Amid UFC Speculation

Dana White has his eye on former WWE Superstar and Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson, who continues to make waves in the world of combat sports. The UFC President spoke about Steveson’s growing MMA career during an appearance on The Jim Rome Show, confirming that the promotion is watching him closely.

“When somebody that’s a physical freak, an incredible athlete, and a guy who has competed at the highest level, and then they start transitioning in a combat sport like this, it is very interesting. We are definitely keeping our eye on him, and we’ll see how this plays out,” White said.

Steveson recently told MMA Knockout’s Zain Bando that he has been training with UFC legend Jon Jones, a collaboration that White believes can only help his development. “It is a great thing, actually. If you can get in and if you look at anybody in the history of boxing and the UFC, if you train with the best every day, those are usually the guys who become world champions.”

After parting ways with WWE in 2024, Steveson wasted little time proving himself in combat sports. He debuted in MMA this September with a dominant submission win over Parker Stewart at Real Fight Inc. 7 and followed that up with a professional boxing debut the next month, knocking out James Toussaint in just 43 seconds.

Although Steveson has not yet signed with UFC, his explosive start has caught the attention of both fans and the promotion. For now, the Olympic Gold Medalist remains a free agent with his next move eagerly anticipated.