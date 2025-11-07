×
WWE Files Trademark For “Tribal Heir” Linked To Solo Sikoa

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 07, 2025
WWE has officially filed a new trademark for the term “Tribal Heir,” with the filing dated November 6, 2025. The application covers a variety of categories, including “entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer,” along with “providing wrestling news and information,” fan club operations, and online newsletters.

Within WWE storylines, “Tribal Heir” is a direct nod to Solo Sikoa. Roman Reigns, known as the “Tribal Chief,” formally declared Sikoa as his successor during the December 15, 2023, episode of SmackDown. The moment established Sikoa as the next in line to lead The Bloodline, creating tension between him and fellow member Jimmy Uso.

After Roman Reigns stepped away from WWE programming following WrestleMania 40, Sikoa naturally assumed leadership of The Bloodline. Under his rule, the group has evolved into a new identity now referred to as “MFT” (My Family Tree).

The updated faction recently welcomed back Tama Tonga, who made a dramatic return on the October 10 edition of SmackDown by attacking Sami Zayn. Earlier in the year, Sikoa lost the United States Championship to Zayn on the August 29 episode. In recent weeks, The Bloodline has been locked in a heated rivalry with The Wyatt Sicks, continuing one of WWE’s most intense ongoing storylines.

