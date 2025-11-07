New WWE ID Women’s Champion To Be Crowned On November 17

WWE ID has revealed that a brand-new Women’s Champion will be crowned later this month, marking a major moment for the brand’s women’s division.

The announcement, made via X, confirmed that the new champion will be determined on November 17 at Wrestling Open RI, which takes place at Rhodes On Pawtuxet in Cranston, Rhode Island.

The WWE ID Women’s Championship has been vacant since September 22, 2025, when inaugural champion Kylie Rae relinquished the title due to maternity leave. Rae had originally captured the championship on August 1, 2025, making her the only person to hold the belt so far.

WWE ID closed its social media post with the line, “Whoever wins the championship will be ID’d!!!” and promised additional details would be shared soon.