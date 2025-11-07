Jesse Ventura’s Reported WWE Contract Quietly Expires

Jesse Ventura’s time with WWE appears to have quietly come to an end.

According to a new report from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the WWE Hall of Famer’s contract is believed to have expired following the most recent Saturday Night’s Main Event broadcast. Ventura, who returned to the company late last year for the revived specials, was notably missing from the November 1 edition of the show.

Ventura was initially brought back in late 2024 to provide commentary and nostalgia for WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event revival, which featured a mix of modern stars and classic presentation elements. His absence from the latest broadcast sparked speculation among fans, and Meltzer has now indicated that his deal may have run its course.

Meltzer wrote that Ventura’s departure was not a major talking point internally but added that the decision may have been influenced by what he referred to as the “cage match fiasco” earlier this year. The moment occurred during the May 25 broadcast when Ventura reacted live on air to the finish of Drew McIntyre’s steel cage match against Damian Priest, exclaiming, “Wait a minute! … what kind of BS is that?” after Priest walked out of the cage for the win. The unscripted reaction was later edited out of WWE’s YouTube recap.

Following that incident, Ventura’s presence on subsequent broadcasts was reportedly “downplayed,” and by the time the November event aired, he was neither featured nor referenced. Meltzer noted that while nothing official has been announced, Ventura’s one-year agreement was expected to end with the final Saturday Night’s Main Event of 2025.

Ventura’s return to commentary had been announced in December 2024, with the former Governor of Minnesota confirming he was scheduled to call all four specials in 2025. With the final broadcast now complete, it appears WWE has opted not to extend his deal or include him in future nostalgia programming.