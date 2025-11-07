×
Chris Van Vliet Joins Cumulus Podcast Network For Major Partnership

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 07, 2025
Chris Van Vliet Joins Cumulus Podcast Network For Major Partnership

Cumulus Media has announced that Chris Van Vliet is officially joining the Cumulus Podcast Network, marking a major new chapter for his hit show, Insight with Chris Van Vliet. The partnership, revealed on November 6, 2025, will see Cumulus handle the show’s distribution, marketing, and monetization under the Westwood One portfolio.

The announcement highlights professional wrestling’s current “unprecedented mainstream success,” citing billion-dollar streaming deals and record-breaking viewership from global powerhouses like WWE and AEW. The partnership aims to help Van Vliet expand one of wrestling’s most respected interview platforms to reach an even broader audience.

Originally launched as a passion project, Insight has evolved into one of the most recognized wrestling and entertainment podcasts in the world. It consistently ranks among the top sports and entertainment shows on Apple and Spotify, and is described as a “dominant force in the wrestling media landscape.” Across his two YouTube channels, Van Vliet has built an impressive audience of nearly 2 million subscribers and over 2.8 billion views.

Over the years, Van Vliet has sat down with some of the biggest names in and beyond wrestling, including The Rock, John Cena, Dave Bautista, Chris Jericho, Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, Jelly Roll, Rey Mysterio, and The Undertaker. The show goes beyond the ring, exploring the mindset, motivation, and personal journeys of its guests. As the release puts it, Van Vliet’s “thoughtful, candid, and humanizing” interviews have earned him a reputation as one of the most credible voices in the wrestling community.

Speaking about the partnership, Van Vliet said, “I couldn’t be more excited to bring INSIGHT to the Cumulus Podcast Network. Pro wrestling is the hottest it’s been in decades, and this partnership allows us to continue growing the show and connecting with fans who love authentic, meaningful conversations.”

Through Cumulus, Insight will gain access to a powerful network of distribution, marketing resources, and advertising infrastructure, positioning the show for even greater success as wrestling content continues to soar across platforms. Fans can also look forward to exclusive live events and bonus material alongside regular weekly episodes.

Collin Jones, President of Westwood One and the Cumulus Podcast Network, praised the addition: “Chris Van Vliet is a standout creator whose authenticity and consistency have built a powerful brand. His podcast is a perfect fit for our network, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the Cumulus family. This is another step in our mission to deliver premium, thought-provoking content to audiences nationwide.”

New episodes of Insight with Chris Van Vliet will continue to be released several times per week and will remain available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Cumulus’s digital platforms. Van Vliet is represented by BUCHWALD.

