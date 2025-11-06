×
Mike Mondo Fires Back After AEW Reveals New National Championship

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 06, 2025
Ahead of the November 5, 2025, episode of AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan dropped a major announcement that sent fans buzzing. The AEW President revealed that a brand-new National Championship would soon debut in All Elite Wrestling.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Khan spoke about the title’s inspiration, noting its connection to the National Wrestling Alliance and the historic legacy behind the “National” name.

However, one man was quick to respond , and he was not happy. Current NWA National Champion Mike Mondo took to social media to fire back at the announcement, making it clear that there is only one true championship bearing that name.

“Let me be CLEAR. There is only ONE NWA & there is only one PRESTIGIOUS National Championship that holds legit lineage & has for decades. So to Tony Khan or anyone else confused… here’s the legit title, with the company it belongs to & the legit National Champion! MY NAME IS MIKE MONDO.”

Mondo doubled down, declaring, “You’re looking at the REAL DEAL. The one and ONLY holder of the LEGIT NWA National Championship. I am Mike Mondo!”

