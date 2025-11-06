Ridge Holland’s GoFundMe Gains Support From AEW And WWE Stars

Ridge Holland is receiving support from across the wrestling world after his sudden WWE departure.

Holland, whose contract was reportedly due to expire in mid-November, was released early following a series of social media posts where he expressed frustration with WWE, claiming he had been “hung out to dry” while recovering from an injury.

In response, WWE Superstar Chelsea Green shared a GoFundMe link on X/Twitter to help Holland (real name Luke Menzies) and his family as he remains unable to work until he fully recovers. Green has gone a step further by setting up a recurring $1,000 monthly donation to assist the family. The fundraiser, which aims to reach $60,000, outlines the difficult situation facing Holland and his loved ones.

The description reads in part:

“Help a Father of 3 Heal Without Losing Everything.

We’re reaching out with heavy hearts on behalf of a dear family in crisis. A loving father of three suffered injuries whilst on the job , injuries that have not only left him unable to work but also abandoned by the very company he served.

Despite being injured at work, he was hired as a 1099 contractor , meaning he’s not eligible for workers’ compensation, sick leave, or any support from the employer. Since the injury, the company has offered to pay for medical expenses BUT No pay. No new contract.

This fundraiser has been created to help this beautiful family through the months ahead , to keep a roof over their heads, food on the table, pay the bills, cover travel to hospital appointments, and give him a chance to focus on healing without the constant fear of financial collapse.”

While Green has since deleted her post, the wrestling community continues to rally behind Holland. AEW’s Kyle Fletcher and Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks are among those who have contributed to the campaign.