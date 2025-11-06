×
New Match Confirmed for WWE NXT Gold Rush

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 06, 2025
WWE is adding an international twist to NXT Gold Rush 2025 with a high-stakes title defense that promises to bring plenty of chaos and entertainment.

On Tuesday’s episode of NXT, Chelsea Green and Ethan Page were riding high after capturing the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles in Mexico. The duo held an in-ring celebration to gloat about their win, until Thea Hail and Joe Hendry crashed the party.

Page assumed Hendry was after his NXT North American Championship, but the Scottish star made it clear that his sights were elsewhere. Hendry revealed that he and Hail wanted a shot at the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles instead. The scene quickly descended into mayhem when Hail burst out of a massive cake, drenching Green, Page, and Alba Fyre in whipped cream while the crowd erupted in laughter and cheers.

WWE has since confirmed that the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles will be on the line at NXT Gold Rush. Green and Page will defend their newly won championships against Hail and Hendry at the two-week event held at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The first night of Gold Rush airs live on The CW on Monday, November 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern, with week two set to be taped the same evening and broadcast on November 25.

