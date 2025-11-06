Bianca Belair Update: WWE Star Targeting Early 2026 Return

Bianca Belair has been out of action since WrestleMania 41, and her road to recovery has proven far more difficult than initially expected. However, there is finally some encouraging news on her return.

According to Bodyslam, WWE officials are hopeful that the “EST of WWE” could make her comeback in early 2026. Although no date has been confirmed, optimism is reportedly growing within the company that Belair might be ready to return sooner than the current estimate.

Belair sustained a severe injury during her triple threat match against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY at WrestleMania, which left her with multiple broken fingers. Speaking to CBS Sports in July, she described the extent of the damage.

“I broke it in three places and the joint. It healed, but it won’t bend,” Belair explained. “You can’t wrestle with a straight finger because it’ll break again… I can’t even sew right now. I can’t even make gear. We’re on the end of this healing process, so we might have some time, but you never know. Crazy things happen.”

During her absence, Jade Cargill has taken a dominant turn, turning heel and winning the WWE Women’s Championship. Belair last appeared on television as the special guest referee in the No Holds Barred match between Cargill and Naomi at WWE Evolution. With Naomi now sidelined due to pregnancy, speculation is mounting that Belair could return at the 2026 Royal Rumble, setting the stage for a potential championship showdown with Cargill at WrestleMania.