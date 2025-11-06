Raven Opens Up On Mental Health, Childhood, And The Real Story Behind His WWE Persona

In the “Nevermore: The Raven Effect” documentary, wrestling legend Scott Levy, best known to fans as Raven, gave a raw and deeply personal insight into the real-life psychology behind his dark and brooding persona. He revealed how his strained relationship with his father and later mental health diagnoses shaped both his character and his life.

Raven described how his father’s constant mockery had a lasting impact on his self-image. “My father was so funny, but he was like Don Rickles, and he always insulted me… it destroyed my sense of self worth to the point where I became so egotistical,” he said. “If I brag about myself and I convince you that I’m great, maybe you’ll convince me that I am.”

He admitted that it took his father’s passing for him to truly grow up. “Honestly, when he passed away, that’s when I finally became an adult. I was probably 35 but before that, I just couldn’t be an adult. I was still a kid looking for his dad’s affection. Once he passed away, I finally got past it.”

After overcoming addiction, Raven began therapy with an addictionologist, where he accidentally discovered his diagnosis. “You’re not supposed to know your diagnosis, but I happened to see because I read upside down on his desk… so I just grabbed it and looked and see what it said. And it said histrionic personality disorder and narcissistic personality disorder,” he revealed. “But to me, it was freeing, because I was like, now I get it. Now I understand why I behave this way.”

He broke down the terms in his own words. “Narcissistic Personality Disorder, basically is egomania… But histrionic personality disorder is a little more interesting and a little more twisted.”

Raven even read through the clinical checklist for Histrionic Personality Disorder, identifying with several traits. “Says diagnosis requires reading five or more of the following criteria, uncomfortable and not the center of attention. Check, seductive or provocative behavior. Check, shifting and shallow emotions. Check, use his appearance to draw attention. Check, impressionistic and big speech. Check…”

With a touch of humor, he concluded, “Dramatic or exaggerated emotions… consider his relationships more intimate than they are? I was always guilty of that. That’s about enough for that. My ADD kicked in, and now I’m bored reading this.”