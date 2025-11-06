IYO SKY Reveals Reason For WWE Absence

IYO SKY has been notably absent from WWE television for nearly a month, sparking curiosity among fans about her status. However, the former champion has now shed light on her whereabouts, and it appears her time away has been purely for personal reasons rather than due to injury.

Sharing an update on Instagram, SKY revealed that she has been spending time in Japan, describing it as “my brief Tokyo life.” She posted several photos from Cat Street in the Harajuku district, a vibrant area known for its street fashion, boutique stores, and creative energy.

SKY’s last WWE appearance was at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth on October 11, where she teamed with Rhea Ripley to defeat Asuka and Kairi Sane. Since then, she has also made a return to Marigold, picking up a win over Mayu Iwatani and hinting at more matches in Japan during her time away.

One of WWE’s most accomplished female stars, SKY has held both the Women’s Championship and Women’s World Championship in recent years. While her official return date to television remains uncertain, the “Genius of the Sky” appears to be relishing her time back home before stepping back into the spotlight.