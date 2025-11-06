×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

New Bout Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 06, 2025
New Bout Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has confirmed a new match for the November 11 episode of NXT. Josh Briggs will go one-on-one with Tavion Heights in a singles contest, following a series of heated encounters between the two in recent weeks. Their tension is set to come to a head when they finally meet inside the ring.

The night’s main event will feature an intense showdown as Ricky Saints defends the NXT Championship against Trick Williams in a Last Man Standing Match, promising a brutal battle for supremacy.

Also on the card, El Grande Americano will put the WWE Men’s Speed Championship on the line against Jasper Troy, while the first-ever WWE Women’s Speed Title Tournament begins with Skylar Raye taking on Fallon Henley, who will be joined at ringside by Jacy Jayne and Lainey Reid.

In addition, NXT Women’s Champion Tatum Paxley and The Culling are scheduled to appear, and Blake Monroe will be interviewed by her “better half.”

Full Lineup For November 11 WWE NXT

  • NXT Championship , Last Man Standing Match: Ricky Saints (c) vs Trick Williams

  • WWE Men’s Speed Championship: El Grande Americano (c) vs Jasper Troy

  • WWE Women’s Speed Title Tournament First Round Match: Skylar Raye vs Fallon Henley (w/ Jacy Jayne & Lainey Reid)

  • Josh Briggs vs Tavion Heights

  • Blake Monroe interview segment

  • NXT Women’s Champion Tatum Paxley and The Culling (Izzi Dame, Shawn Spears & Niko Vance) to appear

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Greenville, South Carolina

Nov. 7th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Houston, Texas

Nov. 8th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 10th 2025

#raw

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy