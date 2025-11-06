New Bout Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has confirmed a new match for the November 11 episode of NXT. Josh Briggs will go one-on-one with Tavion Heights in a singles contest, following a series of heated encounters between the two in recent weeks. Their tension is set to come to a head when they finally meet inside the ring.

The night’s main event will feature an intense showdown as Ricky Saints defends the NXT Championship against Trick Williams in a Last Man Standing Match, promising a brutal battle for supremacy.

Also on the card, El Grande Americano will put the WWE Men’s Speed Championship on the line against Jasper Troy, while the first-ever WWE Women’s Speed Title Tournament begins with Skylar Raye taking on Fallon Henley, who will be joined at ringside by Jacy Jayne and Lainey Reid.

In addition, NXT Women’s Champion Tatum Paxley and The Culling are scheduled to appear, and Blake Monroe will be interviewed by her “better half.”

Full Lineup For November 11 WWE NXT