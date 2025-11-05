WWE NXT Results - November 4, 2025

Tonight on NXT, the NXT Women's Speed Championship Tournament begins, Ethan Page & Chelsea Green hold a Muy Grande Championship Celebration, Je'Von Evans takes on Saquon Shugars, Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid) battle against Tatum Paxley, Izzi Dame & Lola Vice and more!

Check back for live results!

Chelsea Green, Alba Fyre & Ethan Page are seen arriving.

Match 1: Lola Vice and The Culling (Tatyum Paxley & Izzi Dame) -vs- Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid)

Jayne throws her jacket at Dame before the bell and Dame charges her. All six women stand face to face and the bell rings. Jayne and Paxley start off. Paxley and Jayne trade blows and Paxley gets Jayne to her corner and tags in Vice. Vice strikes Jayne and beats her in the corner. Jayne kicks Vice and takes her to her corner. Reid is tagged in. Vice is double teamed and Vice then gets Reid in an armbar and then tags in Dame. Dame is taken down with a cross body but then clotheslines Reid to the mat. Dame hits Reid with a dropkick and Paxley is tagged back in. Reid is double teamed and covered by Paxley. Reid kicks out and kicks Paxley. Henley is tagged in and Paxley is double teamed. Paxley is forearmed and then dropkicked and covered for a two count. Vice is tagged in and Henley is double teamed and then covered by Vice. Henley tags out and Reid comes in. Vice kicks both Reid and Henley. Paxley takes out Henley and Vice takes out Reid. Dame takes out Jayne. Vice and Paxley dance in the ring and try to get Dame to join and we cut to a commercial break.

Back to the match, Reid is tagged in and she clobbers Vice and kicks her to the mat. Vice strikes Reid and rolls her up. Reid breaks free and kicks Vice and covers her - Vice kicks out at one. Henley is tagged in and Vice slams her down. Vice strikes Henley a couple times but is then clotheslined down to the mat. Henley gets Vice in a chinlock. Reid is tagged in and then Jayne and Vice is triple teamed and covered for a near fall. Vice misses a cannonball on Vice and Henley is tagged in. Paxley is tagged in as well and she takes down all members of Fatal Influence. Paxley takes turns beating on each of them and kicks Henley down. Paxley comes off the top rope and misses a 450 Splash. Henley tries for a pin and fails and Paxley tries for one too. Reid knocks Paxley and Henley tries for a cover and Dame breaks the pin. Paxley takes everyone out again and slams Henley and Reid breaks the pin. All six women take each other out. Henley and Paxley take each other out in the middle of the ring. Paxley and Henley kick and chop each other. Jayne tags in and Dame tags in. Dame pushes Paxley out of the way and Jayne hits Dame with The Rolling Encore and gets the win.

Winners: Fatal Influence

NXT Spotlight shows El Grande Americano and Josh Briggs have an altercation and a match is set between the two.

Wren Sinclair, Karmen Petrovic, Tyra Mae Steele and Kendal Grey talk backstage. Kelani Jordan comes in and trash talks them and tells them to hear what she has to say and she makes her way to the ring.

Kelani Jordan comes out to the ring with her TNA Knockouts World Championship. Jordan says she did everything she could to retain her belt last week and that it was out of character for her. She gets boo'd and she asks why Dominik Mysterio can cheat and he gets cheered or the same with Cody Rhodes and why do they boo her? She says NXT is full of hypocrites. She talks about how she's been labelled a traitor and how she was kicked out of the locker room. She asks why she is getting all this hate. She talks about how she's being hated on by women who cannot hold a candle to her. She says this is why she's the standout and no woman can keep up with her athletic prowess. She says she's an elite athlete and we give attention to girls with big asses and catch phrases. She calls the NXT Universe followers and says they're not fans. Jordan says it's her time to be selfish and she's not handing out title defenses and no one is worthy to challenge her. She calls out Lei Ying Lee who called Jordan out on social media and she tells everyone to call her whatever they'd like but they'll always call her champion.

Sarah Schreiber talks to OTM backstage. They say they're coming for everyone and are putting everyone on notice. Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon come in and get in their faces. Andre Chase breaks this up and OTM leaves. Chase asks Dixon and Connors if pissing off OTM is a good idea.

Match 2: Josh Briggs -vs- El Grande Americano w/Bravo & Rayo

Americano flips his cape in Briggs face before the match and pisses Briggs off. The bell rings and they lock up. Americano is sent to the corner and Briggs takes him down with a shoulder check. Americano takes down Briggs with a dropkick and then strikes him in the corner. Americano hits an armdrag and gets Briggs on the mat in a submission. Americano stunts while holding Briggs in a hammerlock. Americano kicks Briggs in the face and then comes off the middle rope and jumps into a punch by Briggs. Briggs kicks down Americano and Jasper Troy comes down to the ring and we cut to a break.

Back to the match, Americano kicks out of a pin and Troy stands in the crowd and watches. Briggs hits an elbow and covers Americano who kicks out. Americano headbutts Briggs and chops him. Briggs catches Americano hits a sidewalk slam and covers again for a near fall. Briggs puts Americano in a headlock and Americano powers out of the hold and stuns Briggs. Americano strikes Briggs several times and Briggs slams him down and splashes on him. Briggs covers Americano and Americano kicks out at two. Americano chops Briggs and Briggs hits Americano as he climbs the ropes. Briggs trips him up on the ropes and chokes him out. Briggs climbs the ropes with Americano and then tries to unmask Americano. Rayo and Bravo distract Briggs allowing Americano to hit a flying shoulder block taking Briggs off his feet. Americano chops Briggs and Americano hits Briggs with a tackle and hits a discus chop. Americano hits a rope assisted BlockBuster sending Briggs outside of the ring. Americano hits a suicide dive sending Briggs onto the announce desk. Briggs knocks down Americano after throwing his cape at him. Tavion Heights runs down and distracts Briggs. Rayo and Bravo hit a double backstabber to Briggs as the ref is distracted and Americano submits him to get the win in the ring.

Winner by Submission: El Grande Americano

Wren Sinclair talks to Kendal Grey. Kelani Jordan asks them if they listened to her. They brush her off. Ava talks to Jordan and tells her that it's not her decision if Jordan defends her title or not. Jordan tells Ava she's not her GM. Tyra Mae Steele sticks up for Ava. Ava issues a match against the two for tonight.

Ricky Saints walks backstage to an interview. Myles Borne approaches him and tells him to leave some of Trick Williams for him after he beats him.

Trick Williams and Ricky Saints have a split screen interview. Williams tells Saints he can't handle being a champion. Saints says he beat Williams cleanly so Williams needs to accept this. He tells Williams has an ego it can't handle being second. Williams says he's never been second and Saints doesn't know how to carry this brand. Saints says he is a hard worker and Williams is just here for show. He says he wants to elevate NXT and Williams takes things for granted. Williams says Saints looks like a fan and if he wants a title to buy one because the belt belongs to a star. Saints calls Williams delusional and calls out Williams and says let's fight now and they both leave their interviews. We see backstage Williams and Saints meet and start fighting. Williams hits Saints with steel pipe and Williams tells Saints that he's taking Saints' championship next week.

Match 3 - Women's Speed Tournament Match: Zaria w/Sol Ruca -vs- Wren Sinclair w/Kendal Grey

The bell rings and they lock up. Sinclair gets Zaria in a pin and Zaria kicks out. Sinclair and Zaria try with a series of pinning attempts. Zaria knocks down Sinclair and hits a backbreaker and covers for two. Zaria punches Sinclair and Sinclair tries for a stretch submission but rolls out to a pin and Zaria kicks out. Sinclair kicks Zaria and chops her. Zaria clotheslines Sinclair and then kicks her down. Sinclair gets Zaria in an arm submission, and rolls through. Zaria hits a Spear and hits Zone of Destruction and gets the win.

Winner: Zaria

Je'Von Evans warms up backstage.

Match 4: Kelani Jordan -vs- Tyra Mae Steele

Jordan avoids Steele off the bell and Steele gets Jordan on the mat. Jordan goes at Steele's arm and gets her on the mat. Steele breaks the hold and singles out Jordan's arm. Jordan flips around and reverses the hold. Steele does the same and fireman carry's Jordan into the corner. Jordan kicks Steele and tries to pin her using the ropes. Jordan rolls up Steele again and the pin is broken. Steele gets Jordan in a stretch submission and then throws Jordan. Steele and Jordan trade pinning attempts and Jordan clocks Steele to the apron. Steele is thrown into the steel post and Jordan slams Steele's arm onto the ropes and the action spills outside. Jordan throws Steele into the apron and bashes her arm in the steel steps. Steele escapes but is attacked again. Back in the ring, Jordan covers for a near fall. Jordan strikes Steele repeatedly and Steele punches Jordan and creates separation. Steele is punched by Jordan and Steele runs at Jordan and clotheslines her and then slams her down. Steele slams down Jordan again and hits her with her butt. Steele hits a reverse Angle slam and covers for a near fall. Jordan slams down Steele and hits her split legged moonsault and gets the win.

Winner: Kelani Jordan

After the match, Santino Marella shows up on video and tells Jordan she will be defending her title at Gold Rush against Lei Ying Lee and Jordynne Grace.

Sol Ruca & Zaria talk to Ava. Ava says Ruca has a month left on her rehab and will sign off for her to take on Blake Monroe when she's healed. Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid come in and Jayne asks for her rematch at Gold Rush. Ava tells them all to leave.

Match 5: Je'Von Evans -vs- Saquon Shugars w/DarkState (Cutler James, Dion Lennox & Osiris Griffin)

Evans jumps over the ropes and takes out all four members of DarkState before the bell. The bell rings and Evans hits a big knee in the ring and covers Shugars for a near fall. Evans chops Shugars in the ring and Shugars locks Evans' head in a hold. Shugars takes down Evans with a shoulder check. Shugars stops Evans from flying around and hits an inverted atomic drop. Shugars drives an arm into Evans' back a couple times and then hits a backbreaker and covers Evans who kicks out at two. Evans kicks Shugars and punches him in the back. Shugars is taken down with a chop and Evans jumps on him. Shugars hits another back breaker and covers Evans for a two count. Shugars steps on Evans' face and then gets kicked down by Evans. Evans hits a couple hurricanranas and Shugars rolls outside the ring. Lennox throws Shugars back in the ring and Shugars slams into Evans in the corner. Evans throws Shugars over the ropes and flies over the ropes onto Shugars. James distracts Evans letting Shugars knock Evans off the apron sending him into the barricades and we cut to a commercial.

Back to NXT, Shugars throws Evans into the corner and then chokes Evans with his foot. Evans gets splashed on by Shugars who then is kicked off of Evans. Shugars slams into Evans in the corner and then gets Evans in a Gory looking submission. Evans slips out and tries to cover Shugars a couple times. Shugars gets Evans in the submission he tried earlier and Evans powers out of it. Shugars falls into Evans and gets rolled up and kicks out. Evans clocks Shugars and Evans is then slammed into the corner. Evans back body drops Shugars and then runs at Shugars. Shugars gets Evans on the apron, Evans clocks Shugars and misses a top rope move. Shugars slams down Evans and kicks him and covers Evans for a near fall. Shugars kicks Evans against the ropes and the starts slapping him. Evans gets on his feet and starts punching Shugars. Evans slams down Shugars and punches him out. Evans punches Shugars in the corner and kicks him down to the mat. Lennox pulls Shugars out of the ring and Evans flies out of through the ropes and takes out Shugars. Evans sends Shugars back in the ring and hits a top rope cross body and then kicks Shugars. Shugars kicks out at two after Evans tries to pin him. Evans climbs the ropes and Shugars knocks him down and hits a sit down flapjack on Evans. Evans hits two cutters on Shugars and Griffin pulls Shugars out of the ring. James goes after Evans and he moves out of the way and James takes himself out. The rest of DarkState try too and are taken out. Evans comes off the top rope and takes out Shugars and gets the win.

Winner: Je'Von Evans

Blake Monroe talks to Ava and tells her she wants to fight at Gold Rush. Ava suggests Sol Ruca for her rematch if she's cleared. Monroe says he better half wants to interview next week and leaves.

Ethan Page, Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre walk backstage and head to the ring for their Muy Grande Championship Celebration.

Tatum Paxley spazzes backstage, Izzi Dame, Niko Vance and Shawn Spears try calming her down. Dame tells her she needs to think before she acts or she can lose her title. Dame says they all care for Paxley and want to keep the title in The Culling. Paxley promises she will be more selective with her title opportunities after next week and she runs off.

In the ring, Chelsea Green, Ethan Page and Alba Fyre stand with a giant Canada themed cake for their Muy Grande Championship Celebration. Page says they don't have fans in the locker rooms around the world because when they say they'll do something, they do it. He talks about how they won the AAA Mixed Tag Championship and talks about how he's the NXT North American Champion which makes him the greatest North American to lace up his boots. Green says she understands him and she rattles off her accolades and says the locker room is riddled with the disease known as jealousy. She says she and Page are the best mixed tag team. Page says they'll defend these titles regardless of who it is. Green tells Page to not ruin their night because they're having a Muy Grande Championship Celebration. Green says she wishes Joe was here and Page tells Green to not say it. Green points at the cage and implies he's in the cake. They both hold a bat and say Joe Hendry's name expecting him to come out of the cake so they can ambush him. Green says the name and Hendry appears by the entryway. Page asks Hendry what he wants, and Hendry says he wants a title shot and he wants a shot at the AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion. Green asks who is partner is. Hendry's partner is Thea Hail who comes out of the cake and pies Page and Green. Hendry takes out Page and Hail takes out Green and Fyre. Page is then pied again by Hendry. Hail and Hendry celebrate in the ring as the show goes off the air.