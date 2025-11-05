Newly Elected NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Spotted Singing CM Punk’s Theme At AEW Show

New York State Representative Zohran Mamdani, who was elected as New York City’s new mayor on Tuesday, has become a viral sensation among wrestling fans after footage emerged showing his AEW fandom.

A clip from AEW Grand Slam 2021 has resurfaced online, showing Mamdani enthusiastically singing along to CM Punk’s entrance theme, earning him praise across social media for his authenticity and passion.

Bluesky user DPC (@dpc.bsky.social‬) recalled their encounter with Mamdani, writing in July:

“My sister in law campaigned for Zohran years back, and then I met him at AEW Grand Slam and he was such a great guy. To now see him doing what he’s doing is truly wild. He’s genuine and real and wants to help NY sincerely. Vote for him.”

Look in my eyes, what do you see,

The elected mayor of N-Y-C pic.twitter.com/jt4WJ5sIkN , Ibou, of Self Made (@BackupHangman) November 5, 2025

Join WNS on DISCORD - Comment and Debate!

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.