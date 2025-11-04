×
Natalya Shares How The Rock’s Advice Gave Her Book Its Emotional Finish

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 04, 2025
Natalya, also known as Nattie Neidhart, has revealed how Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson came to write the foreword for her upcoming memoir, and how his input helped shape its emotional ending. Speaking on SiriusXM’s The Nikki & Brie Show, Nattie opened up about her decision to approach The Rock, what inspired the connection, and how his advice ultimately gave her story its final chapter.

When asked by Brie Garcia how she managed to get The Rock involved, Nattie said the decision was about stepping out from the shadow of her legendary wrestling family.

“I wanted Bret to be part of my book because Bret is just a master storyteller,” she said. “But asking Dwayne was about me standing on my own two feet. I wanted to include Bret, of course, but I also wanted to show that I wasn’t just leaning on family.”

Nattie explained that her connection with The Rock ran deep beyond mutual respect, they both share a rare third-generation legacy in professional wrestling.

“I wanted to ask Dwayne to help because his dad was a wrestler, and his grandmother was a promoter, just like my grandfather,” she said. “He’s the first third-generation male superstar in WWE, and I’m the first female. We have all these similarities, but our paths were different. I knew he’d understand that journey and that he supports women’s wrestling. He’s been through so much, and I felt like we had a lot in common. When I finally asked, he jumped at the chance to help and said, ‘Absolutely.’”

Nattie recalled that she finally approached The Rock during a Netflix premiere, describing the moment as nerve-racking but unforgettable.

“I was so nervous, but I told myself I had to do it. Everyone wanted his attention, but he stopped everything when he saw me, gave me a huge hug, and made me feel like I was the only person in the room. Then he agreed to do the foreword. I couldn’t even believe it.”

Beyond writing the foreword, The Rock became a creative influence on the book’s conclusion.

“He really invested in it,” Nattie said. “He reached out, asked me questions, told me he wanted it to come from the heart. He was filming a huge movie at the time, but he still made the effort. He asked me, ‘What does legacy mean to you? Think about it for a couple of days.’ That question helped me realize how to end the book. It hit me, that’s the finish. The book ends with what legacy truly means to me. It was powerful, and he helped me find that.”

