WWE Reportedly Dropping Surprise Entrants For Royal Rumble In Saudi Arabia

WWE’s annual Royal Rumble is known for its electric atmosphere and jaw-dropping surprises, but next year’s event could look very different. According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, WWE’s decision to stage the event in Saudi Arabia may make it impossible to include the traditional unannounced entrants that fans look forward to each year.

Alvarez explained that the company is facing serious logistical challenges when it comes to keeping surprises under wraps while traveling internationally. “So the Royal Rumble is in Saudi and, you know, normally at the Royal Rumble, they do surprises and that sort of thing,” Alvarez said. “I was kind of given the impression that what they’re working with right now is the idea that there probably aren’t going to be Royal Rumble surprises.”

He added that the main issue lies in maintaining secrecy. “Because they’re going to Saudi it’s going to be extremely difficult to hide people on flights and etc,” he noted.

Instead, Alvarez revealed that WWE could shift the surprise reveals to domestic television the week before the event. “So they’re doing the Saturday Night’s Main Event and the SmackDown the week prior in Montreal,” he explained. “And the idea is there’s a good chance, if there are any Royal Rumble surprises, they will debut on those shows as surprises, and then we will know going into the Royal Rumble.”

If this plan goes ahead, it would mark a major change for one of WWE’s most beloved traditions, where secrecy and last-minute shock appearances have long been part of the magic.

Join WNS on DISCORD - Comment and Debate!

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.