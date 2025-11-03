NJPW Confirms Massive Winner Takes All Match For Wrestle Kingdom 20

NJPW has officially confirmed a major showdown for Wrestle Kingdom 20. During the Final Homecoming event on Sunday, it was announced that Yota Tsuji will battle Konosuke Takeshita in a huge Title vs Title, Winner Takes All Match, with both the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship and the Global Heavyweight Championship up for grabs.

The announcement came after Takeshita successfully defended his IWGP World Heavyweight Title against Hirooki Goto. Following his victory, Takeshita addressed the crowd and questioned who would step up to face him at Wrestle Kingdom 20. Moments later, Tsuji emerged, fresh off retaining his Global Heavyweight Title against Hiroshi Tanahashi earlier in the night. Takeshita agreed to the challenge under one condition , that Tsuji also put his championship on the line. Tsuji accepted, making their upcoming clash a rare Champion vs Champion encounter with both belts at stake.

Wrestle Kingdom 20 will take place on Sunday, January 4th, at the iconic Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, streaming live on NJPW World.

