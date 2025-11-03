×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

NJPW Confirms Massive Winner Takes All Match For Wrestle Kingdom 20

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 03, 2025
NJPW Confirms Massive Winner Takes All Match For Wrestle Kingdom 20

NJPW has officially confirmed a major showdown for Wrestle Kingdom 20. During the Final Homecoming event on Sunday, it was announced that Yota Tsuji will battle Konosuke Takeshita in a huge Title vs Title, Winner Takes All Match, with both the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship and the Global Heavyweight Championship up for grabs.

The announcement came after Takeshita successfully defended his IWGP World Heavyweight Title against Hirooki Goto. Following his victory, Takeshita addressed the crowd and questioned who would step up to face him at Wrestle Kingdom 20. Moments later, Tsuji emerged, fresh off retaining his Global Heavyweight Title against Hiroshi Tanahashi earlier in the night. Takeshita agreed to the challenge under one condition , that Tsuji also put his championship on the line. Tsuji accepted, making their upcoming clash a rare Champion vs Champion encounter with both belts at stake.

Wrestle Kingdom 20 will take place on Sunday, January 4th, at the iconic Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, streaming live on NJPW World.

Join WNS on DISCORD - Comment and Debate!

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

WWE Monday Night RAW

November 3, 2025 at

Rio Rancho, New Mexico, USA

Hashtag: #raw

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

Nov. 3rd 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Nov. 4th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Houston, Texas

Nov. 5th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Greenville, South Carolina

Nov. 7th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Houston, Texas

Nov. 8th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 10th 2025

#raw

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy