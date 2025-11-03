Tony Schiavone Reveals AEW’s Secret Creative Team Member

For those who thought the AEW President writes everything himself, Tony Schiavone just pulled back the curtain, and dropped a surprising name in the process: former CHIKARA standout Archibald Peck.

Speaking on his What Happened When? podcast, Schiavone revealed that Peck, real name Robert Evans, plays a key role in developing characters and interviews.

“Archibald [Peck], or Robert Evans, is one of our writers. He works with the talent and doing interviews and just a very, very intelligent, super intelligent guy. He and my son Matt became very good friends, they’re both Star Wars nerds… I think we use him the right way because he’s very smart and I’ve seen him work with talent, and I’ve seen him work with talent on their skills as far as promos are concerned. He’s very good at it.”

Schiavone added that Peck is just one of several creative minds in AEW. “We have three very good writers, we really do,” he said, without naming the others.

He did, however, mention that AEW star Chuck Taylor has transitioned fully into a backstage role as a coach and producer.

Longtime fans of the independent scene will remember Peck from CHIKARA, where he shared the ring with names like Eddie Kingston, Claudio Castagnoli, and Orange Cassidy. He later wrestled in Ring of Honor as RD Evans before hanging up his boots in 2019 following a match against Cassidy in Beyond Wrestling.

