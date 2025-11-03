Triple H Takes Subtle Shot At AEW For Booking Matches Without Storylines

Speaking on The All-In Podcast, Triple H broke down WWE’s creative philosophy and compared it to mixed martial arts. While MMA is based on legitimate competition, he pointed out that it still thrives on personalities and stories. He also noted that AEW tends to follow a similar formula to UFC, booking matches with little buildup simply because they look good on paper.

Triple H made it clear that WWE’s approach is different. The company isn’t driven by match quality, but by narrative.

“We tell stories. I’m less, and people within our business sometimes take this wrong, but I don’t, we don’t write the shows based on, ‘That’ll be a great match.’ We write it on the stories that we can create.”

He explained that WWE builds around classic storytelling dynamics: the hero, the villain, and the emotional journey between them.

“The protagonist, the antagonist, how does that work with each other? Telling stories that can resonate with people, that maybe they’ve experienced in their real life, some type of fantastical version of that.”

WWE’s long-standing philosophy of character-driven storytelling goes back to Vince McMahon’s era. Each show aims to continue a narrative rather than simply deliver a one-off contest. That creative direction sets WWE apart from AEW and NJPW, which tend to prioritize in-ring action over story arcs.

While AEW has often been criticized for booking matches without storylines, Triple H seems confident in WWE’s path. For WWE, it is not about stacking cards, it is about keeping fans invested in the story.