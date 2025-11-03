Rusev Says He Does Not Believe John Cena Will Stay Retired

Rusev has made it clear that he is not convinced John Cena will stay retired after his upcoming farewell match. Cena is preparing for what is being billed as his final bout at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13. Although Cena has repeated on multiple occasions that this will mark the end of his in-ring career, Rusev is not buying it.

In a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, Rusev shared his thoughts and cast doubt on Cena’s retirement plans.

“I don’t believe it. I’m not holding my breath. I love John and this may be his last match of this century or whatnot, but at some point I want to see him back, whenever that is.”

Cena’s farewell opponent will be decided through a sixteen-man tournament titled “The Last Time is Now.” The tournament was officially revealed during the November 1 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event and will kick off on the November 10 episode of Monday Night Raw, taking place in Cena’s hometown of Boston. That appearance is expected to be his final one in the city.

Participants for the tournament will include stars from Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, with potential entrants from outside WWE also being discussed. Rusev, who came up short in his attempt to capture the Intercontinental Championship on November 1, is reportedly one of the names in consideration for a spot in the tournament, setting up the possibility of one last encounter with Cena.