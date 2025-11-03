×
WWE Survivor Series Theme Song Will Support Parkinson’s Research In Memory Of Ozzy Osbourne

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 03, 2025
WWE Survivor Series Theme Song Will Support Parkinson’s Research In Memory Of Ozzy Osbourne

This year’s WWE Survivor Series will feature a theme song with a meaningful cause behind it. All proceeds from the event’s official theme, the Judas Priest and Ozzy Osbourne version of “War Pigs,” will go directly to charity.

Judas Priest released the song in September, announcing that every cent earned would benefit the Glenn Tipton Parkinson’s Foundation, founded by their guitarist. The choice of charity holds even greater significance following the passing of Osbourne in July, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019.

Triple H shared a heartfelt message on Monday, reflecting on Osbourne’s influence and the charitable effort tied to the song.

“Ozzy Osbourne’s music has been part of the soundtrack of my life. I was lucky to be a fan and eventually call him a friend. This year, all profits from the sale of Ozzy/Judas Priest’s version of ‘War Pigs’ will be donated to The Glenn Tipton Parkinson’s Foundation and Cure Parkinson’s. Support his iconic sound and this great cause. For Ozzy.”

Originally performed by Osbourne’s legendary band Black Sabbath, “War Pigs” has become synonymous with Survivor Series since the event adopted the War Games format in 2022. The original Black Sabbath version was used for the 2022 and 2023 events before being succeeded by T-Pain’s rendition from his On Top of the Covers album last year. This new tribute version brings the song full circle, combining its history with a powerful charitable mission.

