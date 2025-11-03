AEW Blood & Guts 2025 Set For Extended 2.5-Hour Special

AEW’s highly anticipated Blood & Guts special is set to run longer than usual this year. According to Fightful Select, the event has been scheduled for a two-and-a-half-hour timeslot on Canada’s TSN network, with an AEW source confirming that the show will be an expanded edition of AEW Dynamite.

Plans for the show reportedly underwent some last-minute adjustments following an injury to Penelope Ford. While AEW has not made any public confirmation, the updated lineup appears to have been strengthened to generate additional excitement leading into the event.

Blood & Guts 2025 will air live on November 12 from the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, simulcast on TBS and HBO Max. This marks the fifth annual installment of the brutal team-based event and the first time it has been held in the autumn rather than the summer.

The special will feature a landmark women’s Blood & Guts match for the first time in AEW history. The 12-woman clash will see Jamie Hayter, Queen Aminata, Willow Nightingale, Harley Cameron, “Timeless” Toni Storm, and Kris Statlander go head-to-head against the unit known as Triangle of Madness (Julia Hart, Skye Blue, and Thekla), alongside Megan Bayne, Marina Shafir, and Mercedes Moné.

The men’s Blood & Guts bout will pit Darby Allin, Roderick Strong, and The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy, and Kyle O’Reilly) against the Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia, and Pac).

The road to the historic women’s showdown began several weeks ago, with tension between Jamie Hayter and Queen Aminata and the Triangle of Madness faction escalating on AEW Collision. Their brawl on the September 27 broadcast led to Hayter and Aminata challenging the group to Blood & Guts. The match was officially confirmed on September 30, with the final team members revealed on November 1.

