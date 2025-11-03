CM Punk Talks WWE Return And Hockey Parallels After Winning World Title

CM Punk spent his first weekend as the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion taking in a hockey game, returning to the same arena where he reclaimed the gold. After capturing the World Heavyweight Championship on Saturday night at the Delta Center in Utah, Punk was back in the building on Sunday, this time to watch the Utah Mammoth face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

During the game, Punk chatted with Nick Olczyk between periods about his big win and what it felt like to have his moment in the same venue. “I won the title here last night and happy accident I get to come watch some hockey today so I’m enjoying my day off,” Punk said with a smile.

Reflecting on his latest WWE chapter, Punk admitted that his return over the past two years has been nothing short of a dream. “It’s just every day’s been a dream, honestly. Every day’s gratitude. Obviously, I love hockey so much I kind of draw the parallels between my wrestling career and hockey and I’m the old guy in the room now,” he said.

Punk also expressed appreciation for his place in the locker room and the chance to share the stage with the next generation. “I’m just happy I get to lace up my skates and have the privilege to be able to walk the locker room and the halls with a lot of talented young stars and seeing all the fans, all the places I’ve been all around the world multiple times, getting to revisit stuff and see the young and the old all love wrestling. It’s great. It’s been a dream.”

Punk’s latest win marks the ninth time the World Heavyweight Championship has changed hands since its 2023 revival, and his second reign with the title. His first was cut short after Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase moments after Punk defeated Gunther at SummerSlam.

The new champion will appear tonight on WWE Raw, as confirmed by General Manager Adam Pearce.