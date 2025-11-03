×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Zelina Vega Drops Last Name Following Heel Turn On SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 03, 2025
Zelina Vega Drops Last Name Following Heel Turn On SmackDown

A major change has hit SmackDown’s roster. Zelina Vega has officially dropped her last name and is now listed simply as “Zelina” on WWE’s official website. Fans noticed the update earlier today after screenshots of the new listing began circulating online.

WWE has a long history of shortening ring names to sharpen branding, examples include Theory, Garza, and Riddle. In Zelina’s case, the switch comes right after a key shift in her on-screen character.

On the October 10 episode of SmackDown, Zelina turned heel by interfering in a Last Man Standing match, helping her real-life husband Aleister Black defeat Damian Priest. The move distances her from her LWO ties and solidifies her darker new direction alongside Black.

Black himself only returned to WWE earlier this year, bringing back his NXT-era name. After dropping The Miz with a Black Mass on April 25, he kicked off a heated rivalry with Damian Priest, one that now has Zelina firmly in his corner.

The update to her name caps off a busy 2025 for Zelina. She joined SmackDown in January, split from the LWO, and captured her first singles title by winning the WWE Women’s United States Championship from Chelsea Green on April 25. After a 63-day reign, she dropped the title to Giulia but remained a key player on the brand.

With her new heel persona and partnership with Aleister Black, “Zelina” now steps into a darker chapter of her WWE career.

Join WNS on DISCORD - Comment and Debate!

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

WWE Monday Night RAW

November 3, 2025 at

Rio Rancho, New Mexico, USA

Hashtag: #raw

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

Nov. 3rd 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Nov. 4th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Houston, Texas

Nov. 5th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Greenville, South Carolina

Nov. 7th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Houston, Texas

Nov. 8th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 10th 2025

#raw

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy