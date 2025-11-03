Zelina Vega Drops Last Name Following Heel Turn On SmackDown

A major change has hit SmackDown’s roster. Zelina Vega has officially dropped her last name and is now listed simply as “Zelina” on WWE’s official website. Fans noticed the update earlier today after screenshots of the new listing began circulating online.

WWE has a long history of shortening ring names to sharpen branding, examples include Theory, Garza, and Riddle. In Zelina’s case, the switch comes right after a key shift in her on-screen character.

On the October 10 episode of SmackDown, Zelina turned heel by interfering in a Last Man Standing match, helping her real-life husband Aleister Black defeat Damian Priest. The move distances her from her LWO ties and solidifies her darker new direction alongside Black.

Black himself only returned to WWE earlier this year, bringing back his NXT-era name. After dropping The Miz with a Black Mass on April 25, he kicked off a heated rivalry with Damian Priest, one that now has Zelina firmly in his corner.

The update to her name caps off a busy 2025 for Zelina. She joined SmackDown in January, split from the LWO, and captured her first singles title by winning the WWE Women’s United States Championship from Chelsea Green on April 25. After a 63-day reign, she dropped the title to Giulia but remained a key player on the brand.

With her new heel persona and partnership with Aleister Black, “Zelina” now steps into a darker chapter of her WWE career.

Zelina Vega is now being listed as 'Zelina' on the official WWE roster site.

