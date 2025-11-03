Triple H Declares New Era In WWE As CM Punk Returns To Raw

Triple H has declared that a brand-new era in WWE officially begins tonight on Monday Night Raw. Following Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1, major shifts occurred within the company’s championship picture, marking a clear turning point for the roster.

The Delta Center in Utah played host to a night of chaos and triumph. Jade Cargill bulldozed her way through former champion Tiffany Stratton to become the new WWE Women’s Champion, solidifying her dominance in short order. Later, CM Punk reclaimed glory by defeating Jey Uso to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, a redemptive victory after losing the same title at SummerSlam earlier this year. In a post shared on November 3, Triple H acknowledged the sweeping changes, writing that the “new landscape” begins tonight on Raw.

Raw broadcasts live tonight from the Rio Rancho Event Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico, featuring CM Punk’s first appearance as World Heavyweight Champion in over ten years. Now back at the top, Punk is once again the man everyone wants to beat, with top contenders like Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and LA Knight eyeing his newly won championship. The WWE Universe will be eager to hear what Punk has to say as he stands before them holding the title that eluded him for so long.

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh are out for revenge as they challenge AJ Styles and Dragon Lee in a rematch for the World Tag Team Championship. Styles and Lee shocked the wrestling world two weeks ago by dethroning The Judgment Day, ending the faction’s brief second reign and leaving Balor and McDonagh desperate to reclaim their dominance.

Two marquee women’s tag matches are also on deck. Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer joins forces with WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella to face Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. Tensions escalated after Perez’s win over Bella last week, followed by a brutal post-match ambush that drew Vaquer into the mix.

Additionally, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria team up against Asuka and Kairi Sane after The Kabuki Warriors launched a surprise attack on them last Monday. With revenge in the air and alliances forming fast, the women’s division is more unpredictable than ever.

Penta will square off with El Grande Americano in a singles showdown, continuing the fallout from Saturday’s Men’s Intercontinental Championship match where Dominik Mysterio retained his title against Rusev and Penta. Fans can also expect appearances from Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley as the new WWE landscape takes shape.