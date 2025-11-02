×
WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Possible SPOILER: Ex-WWE Star Tipped For John Cena Farewell Tournament

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 02, 2025
WWE’s latest revelation has set the wrestling world buzzing with speculation and excitement.

John Cena’s long-awaited farewell match is officially confirmed for December 13, marking the end of an era for one of WWE’s most iconic superstars. Rather than handpicking his opponent, Cena has opted for an unpredictable twist , a 16-man tournament that will determine who gets the honor of facing him in his final bout.

In a video shared by WWE, Cena revealed that the tournament could feature talent from outside the company, sparking a wave of fan theories about potential entrants from across the wrestling world.

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer weighed in on the announcement, suggesting that Cena’s comments about non-WWE participants were likely a tease to stir buzz around major names such as Chris Jericho or Adam Copeland. However, Meltzer dismissed the likelihood of either man’s involvement due to their current contractual obligations elsewhere.

“They want to get people to tease the idea that it’ll be Adam Copeland, which it will not be. [Or Jericho] Which it will not be there either, because his contract’s not due then. So, I mean, it’s going to end up being, you know, Matt Cardona or somebody like that,” Meltzer explained on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer went on to point out that a name like Matt Cardona , formerly known as Zack Ryder , would make perfect sense, given his recent success across the independent circuit. Still, whether Cardona or anyone else can navigate the entire tournament and earn a chance to close out Cena’s legendary career remains to be seen.

