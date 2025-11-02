×
Two NXT Stars Reportedly Under Consideration For WWE Main Roster Call-Up

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 02, 2025
Two standout WWE NXT stars could be inching closer to a main roster call-up.

The March 2022 WWE Performance Center recruitment class has already produced several main roster names, including Roxanne Perez and Kiana James. That same class also featured key NXT talents such as Fallon Henley, Hank Walker, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, and Sol Ruca , all of whom have held titles or played significant roles within the brand.

Other familiar faces from that group include Thea Hail, Arianna Grace, and Myles Borne. Among them were also Bronco Nima and Lucien Price, collectively known as Out The Mud (OTM), a powerhouse tag team that has been steadily climbing the ranks despite some setbacks caused by injuries in recent years.

After returning to NXT television, OTM appear to be getting closer attention from WWE officials. In recent weeks, the duo competed in two WWE Main Event matches , first against the War Raiders on September 29, and again on October 27 against Alpha Academy, which aired over the weekend.

While NXT stars once appeared regularly on Main Event without much significance, that trend has slowed dramatically, making OTM’s back-to-back appearances more notable. In fact, the last NXT names to wrestle on the show before OTM were Karmen Petrovic and Lainey Reid nearly five months ago.

Given their repeated bookings, it appears WWE may be giving OTM a serious look for a potential call-up. Most of their 2022 classmates have either moved up or become established champions, so it could soon be OTM’s turn to make the leap.

Of course, it is also possible that WWE is simply helping the pair regain in-ring rhythm or benefit from working with main roster veterans. Regardless, their appearances are worth keeping an eye on, as signs increasingly point to OTM being evaluated for the next step in their journey.

They most recently appeared on NXT this week in a brief but noteworthy backstage moment with Trick Williams, further hinting that momentum may be building around the team.

